I'm devastated to lose planning permission bid for our junior football academy
And Otto Ball, who runs the The Ickle Skills football training academy, based on Cocker Avenue on Poulton industrial estate, has blasted the decision.
The club is aimed at fostering the benefits of teamwork, respect and kindness and opened in September 2023, offering training in football skills and self defence to encourage wellbeing in children from toddler age up to 11.
But the project opened without planning approval, which meant that Mr Ball needed to apply for retrospective permission from Wyre planners.
Mr Ball found out today (Friday July 4) that permission had been refused for his retrospective application for change of use from General Industrial (Class B2) to a football training academy and outdoor yoga studio
The planning officer rejected the application on the grounds of parking issues, lack of pedestrian safety for people using the facility and because it was deemed to conflict with the industrial usage of the estate.
Mr Ball, 28, who launched the project with Megan Riedel, said: “I’m very frustrated by the whole issue, to be honest.
“I admit I made a mistake by opening without planning permission, but I was inexperienced and didn’t know the process.
“Since finding out, though, I have tried to go by the book, make my intention clear and follow the process, I haven't tried to sneak through on false pretences.
“What we are doing is trying to tackle future issues like poor physical condition and mental health problems, which my research showed often started in childhood.
“I am trying to do something for the community which is beneficial.
“The reward for this is to be hit by red tape and not given a chance.
“The irony is that the council is trying to encourage people to get fit with some of its own initiatives.
“I despair at this country sometimes, the barriers that are put up when people try something different.
“I’m a lad from Grange Park who went to university, got a degree and set up my own business to try and offer low cost exercise for youngsters.
“Since opening we’ve had 269 children through the books, from toddlers to 11 year olds, so there has been lots of interest.
“We’ve got several sports coaches involved. Now we’ve been told this.”
He said he now intended to appeal and try for planning permission again.
He added: “In the meantime, we will stay open until they shut us down.”
Evening yoga sessions for adults is alo offered, under the Ur Way name.
Recommending refusal for the scheme, planning case officer R McKillop stated in the report: “The proposed change of use from an industrial building to a football training academy, plus yoga studio would conflict with Policy EP2 of the Local Plan which seeks to protect employment uses within existing employment areas.
“The proposals would also conflict with Policy EP5 as the use would represent a main town centre use outside of a town centre area and no sequential test has been provided, nor would the proposals be directly supported under another local plan policy.
“Furthermore, the proposals would have a shortfall in parking spaces and would result in on-street parking in the vicinity. This would cause unacceptable highway safety issues as there would be no safe and clear walking routes for visitors.”
