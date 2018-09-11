Iconic buildings feature in Heritage Open Days

There’s lots to enjoy in Fleetwood during Heritage Open Days which take place this week from Thursday to Sunday.

From guided walks to unique tours and activities, you can explore some of the town’s most historical and iconic buildings and open spaces.

Displays draw in the crowds at the Heritage Open Days.

Highlights include tours of historic locations such at The Mount, Marine Hall, Rossall Point Tower, Marsh Mill, the Lower Lighthouse and Euston Park Gardens.

At the Mount Pavilion to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of WW1 there will be a display of photographs showing the war memorials and commemorative plaques in Fleetwood. There will also be details of the Mount refurbishments.

Two more churches, Trinity Baptist and St Paul’s, are joining in the heritage days this year and the new statue of Sir Peter will be included in the talk in the Euston Park. There will also be the chance once again for a ride on a heritage bus on the Sunday.

Opening dates and times vary for each venue and event. For full details take a look at the Heritage Open Day guide www.wyre.gov.uk/heritageopendays