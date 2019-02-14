Iceland’s new Food Warehouse is coming to Blackpool Retail Park

A new type of supermarket is heading to Blackpool but what is it?

What’s happening?

The Food Warehouse is owned by Iceland.

Frozen food retailer Iceland has been given the green light to open one of its wholesale-style The Food Warehouse supermarkets at Blackpool Retail Park in South Shore and renovation work has already started. The chain has more 75 branches across the country, and boasts the convenience of bulk-buying without the need for membership like a regular cash-and-carry.

What work has been carried out so far?

Metal safety fences were put up last week and builders have been making the entrance to the store wider this week. The shop will have a glass front similar to the TK Maxx next door, it is expected. The work there continues.

When will it open?

Redevelopment of the former Office Outlet has already started

The firm could not say yet when the new branch is expected to open, but it will hope to get up and running as soon as possible.

What about jobs?

There has also been no official announcement of how many people will be employed. However the company has vacancies advertised for the store manager and deputy store manager. The store manager’s job description said the successful applicant will be leading a “high-quality team of around 20 people”.

What has the shop been previously?

The store had been a Staples retailer since the 1990s. It was re-branded as Office Outlet in 2017 and moved a couple of shops away late last year.

What has the company said?

Kristian Barrett, the operations director for The Food Warehouse, said: “We’re delighted to be opening a new store in Blackpool. The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”