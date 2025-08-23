This summer I’m on a bit of a mission - to explore some of the little gems in our area.

I’ve been to Fairy Glen near Parbold, Cuerden Valley Park, Sunnyhurst Woods in Darwen, and now I can tick Brock Bottom Picnic Site off my list.

Even though I’m from the Preston area, I’ve never been before, so had no idea what to expect. It’s always on lists of ‘most recommended picnic spots in Lancashire’, so on a sunny Sunday, I packed up the cool bag, a few drinks, snacks for the dog, and off we went.

Following the sat nav, we were sent in the direction of Beacon Fell in the Forest of Bowland, but then took a couple of left turns, down some narrow and shadowy lanes. The kind where you hope you don’t meet anything coming the other way.

As you get closer, going down hill on Brock Mill Lane in Claughton, you start to see signs that it’s a restricted parking area - so you know it’s a popular area.

Across a little stone bridge, there’s the car park. Build around a central island, there’s probably enough room for 15 cars - or 20 if they double park and narrow the entrance - as was the case when we were there. So be aware.

Preston | Catherine Musgrove

Luckily there were plenty of people going, and so we nipped into a generous space near the picnic benches. In total there’s about five or six benches, and a grass verge if you want to sit on a blanket. It’s not the most ideal of places to sit, and there’s no bins, but it’s worth it when you see what’s literally metres away.

Down a gravel path, Winsnape Brook comes into view. If you’re careful, you can totter down an embankment to the waters edge, and paddle around. I mean, I didn’t...but my son and dog did. Son reported it was very cold, but he soon forgot about it, and splashed around happily, skimming stones, and having good old-fashioned fun. Other families had set up a picnic on the stones by the water, and were reading books and taking photos.

Ted the dog enjoying Brock Bottom | Catherine Musgrove

The area really is beautiful, and the water is clean and shallow. There are little waterfalls and little rock-pool type areas, but be careful, because the stones and rocks are easy to trip over.

According to visitpreston.com, there are walking routes and woodland trails in the local area, but it’s also a nice easy place just to visit for the scenery, if you don’t fancy anything too energetic. We probably stayed just over an hour, and it was long enough.

So, what would I change? The lack of bins. A picnic site really needs them.