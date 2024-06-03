Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone who has seen the new £34M Holiday Inn in the centre of Blackpool cannot help but be impressed at how much it has transformed the Talbot Gateway.

This weekend I was lucky enough to stay and enjoy a meal at the new Marco Pierre White restaurant.

I was blown away at just how much this development has uplifted the area and offered something different to visitors and locals alike.

Blackpool's new Holiday Inn offers something different to visitors and locals alike

As I stepped into the foyer I was taken aback by just how modern, light and airy it was.

Splashes of colour are splayed across, deck chairs, funky chairs and furniture.

The deck chairs greet visitors in the foyer of the new £34M Holiday Inn in Blackpool

The open space is split into harmonious zones - reception, Platform 9 bar that boasts live music and the Marco Pierre White restaurant.

In the spacious and shiny new foyer, there are tasteful winged chairs in fashionable mustard, comfy oatmeal sofas and a well stocked bar.

We made our way to the check in desk and with seconds the helpful reception has allocated us our room.

The recption of the four-storey, 144-room hotel will include business conferencing facilities and a fitness centre for guests.

The room was spacious and had a king size bed and sofabed. It was comfortable clean and included everything you could need.

The gleaming new hotel is fittingly located in one of the smartest areas of Blackpool, just across from Bickerstaffe Square and next to the new tram terminus.

It even boasted a floor to ceiling glass window with views over Blackpool.

After dumping our bags we made our way downstairs to enjoy a drink in the bar.

There were seven of us in our party and we opted for a bottle of sparkling Rose’ and a bottle of Presecco.

There is live music in the Platform 9 bar at the Holiday Inn Blackpool

As we enjoyed our drinks, there was a live singer performing in the bar adding a real sophistication to the evening.

We enjoyed prosecco and sparkling Rose' wine at the Holiday Inn's Platform 9 bar

As we were shown to our table, you couldn’t help be impressed by the helpful staff and the black and white pictures of the restaurant’s namesake adourning the walls.

The New York Italian menu offered dinners pizzas, pasta, burgers and steaks. All winners in my book.

Katherine Gonzales-Moore joined the team at Marco's New York Italian as restaurant manager while Phil Andrews was appointed as head chef.

We were heading to Funny Girls so decided to share a couple of garlic breads and order a main each.

I opted for the pizza Romana - an anchivo and black olive pizza. Others in the party tried the goats cheese pizza, the spinach and ricotta caneloni and the rigatoni bolanese.

Romana pizza, spinach and ricotta caneloni, chicken burger and rigatoni bolanese at the new Marco Pierre White restaurant in Blackpool

Service was quick and the food was delightful.

If you are thinking of giving it a try I’d definitely recommend it. It was busy so I’d suggest booking before turning up.

We had a great night in Funny Girls and the bars around town.

We headed back at 3am and was able to get back to our room with no fuss at all.

Our whole stay was completely faultless. The room and the bathroom looked as new as it did when the hotel opened.

In the morning we headed down to breakfast. I was impressed by the level of choice waiting for us. There was of course the hot buffet offering a full english breakfast, fresh fruit, ceral, pastries and cakes.

If you’re planning a trip to Blackpool I can’t recommend the Holiday Inn enough.

For more information or to book visit the website here.