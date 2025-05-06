Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When Jade Gibbons saw there was no Japanese head spa amenity in Cleveleys, she decided to open one herself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade’s Japanese Head Spa, based at Unit 4 on St George's Lane, off St George’s Avenue, opened for the first time last week.

Focused on the wellbeing of the scalp, Japanese head spa is aimed at improving hair health and promoting relaxation through techniques like massage, cleansing and aromatherapy. ​​​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade Gibbons saw there was no Japanese head spa amenity in Cleveleys- so she opened one herself. | Jade Gibbons

Jade, 35, said: “I chose Cleveleys as the location as I have many family members in the area who I visit from Manchester every weekend and noticed there were no Japanese Head Spas in the area which made this the perfect location for me.

“Having struggled with scalp psoriasis from a young age, I was always searching for something to improve my scalp health.

“After discovering the benefits of the Japanese head spa and experiencing the treatment myself, I noticed a significant improvement—confirmed by a scalp scanner. The relaxing nature of the spa, combined with the visible results, inspired me to open my own business.

“My goal is to help others improve their scalp and hair health while offering a calm and soothing spa experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Japanese head spa is a luxurious treatment designed to rejuvenate your scalp, refresh your mind, and restore balance to your entire body. Our head spa experience goes beyond a simple scalp massage. It includes deep cleansing with natural, scalp-loving ingredients, tension-melting massage techniques, soothing steam therapy, and personalised care that promotes hair health and mental clarity.

“Whether you suffer from stress, hair concerns, or just need a moment of peace, our treatments are tailored to bring you back to your centre.”

The spa currently opens for two days a week, on Fridays at 11 am–8 pm and Saturdays at 10 am–7 pm.

Japanese head spas are now setting up across the UK as they grow in popularity.

For more information, visit: https://www.jadesjapaneseheadspa.com/about