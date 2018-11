1. Harry Redknapp

Former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham manager Redknapp thinks the jungle will be far easier than being the boss of a losing football team - although he admits he has never actually watched the programme.'"You haven't got many friends when it's not going well as a football manager. So no, I don't think doing this will be tougher," said the 71-year-old.'Redknapp said he will not mind missing meals but will struggle to be without his wife.'He said: "That's the biggest problem I have got. We do everything together. I have been with Sandra for 54 years and I hate being away from her."

