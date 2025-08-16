Here in the North West we are spoilt for choice when it comes to the amount of beaches that we have on our doorstep.

In Lancashire there are lovely coastlines from Lytham to Fleetwood, and of course Blackpool in the middle, to Morecambe, Southport and lovely Silverdale.

Anf travel a littl further, the wider orth West has some lovely ones too.

With the weather starting to get warmer, let’ s take a look at our beautiful beaches.

The first ones in Lancashire have been ranked as the top five by Trip Advisor.

1 . Top beaches in Lancashire and best of North West St Annes has been hailed as the best beach in Lancashore, on Trip Advisor, with a rating of 4.5 from 63 reviews. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Top beaches in Lancashire and best of North West Blackpool Beach is always popular - it has a score of 4.3. from 1,359 reviews | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Top beaches in Lancashire and best of North West Morecambe Promenade is also much loved, with a score o 4.1 from 42 reviews | National World Photo: Lancaster Guardian Photo Sales

4 . Top beaches in Lancashire and best of North West Scenic Silverdale Shore - a score of 4.0 from four reviews | National World Photo: Lancaster Guardian Photo Sales

5 . Lancashire's top beaches and the best of the rest in the North West Fleetwood beach is on the list too, although specifically for local charity Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs who, inthe words of one reviewer, are "dedicated to enabling people with disabilities being able to access the beach and have a lovely time." A score of 5.0 out of six reviews | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

6 . Lancashire's top beaches and the best of the rest in the North West Cleveleys beach, with its Mythic Coastline sculptures like the Cleveleys Ogre (pictured) has an army of fans | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales