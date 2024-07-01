I am millionaire David Haythornthwaite and I might have to close AFC Fylde Women’s First Team
and live on Freeview channel 276
AFC Fylde Women’s First Team Home Ground at Warton was once again vandalised on Friday evening causing extensive damage stock, doors and turnstiles. David Haythornthwaite, Chairman of AFC Fylde, has said repeated theft and vandalism of the club is causing neverending issues and costing him in repairs.
He said: “Over the last year it has constantly been vandalised by a group of youths aged between 12 and 15.
“They (the youths) don’t care. They are running around laughing at me.
“When a lady from CSI was called out they threw stones at her so she had to call for reinforcement and they even targeted five police cars.
“I can’t keep forking out money for repairing the constant damage and if it continues then I will have to close the site.
Lancashire Police said the matter had been reported to them and was under investigation.
They said: “Unkown offenders have entered various buildings at sports stadium causing extensive damage to doors and turnstiles and damaging stock, making off undetected.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.