A millionaire and business owner has said he will have to close a women’s football team if it keeps getting vandalised.

AFC Fylde Women’s First Team Home Ground at Warton was once again vandalised on Friday evening causing extensive damage stock, doors and turnstiles. David Haythornthwaite, Chairman of AFC Fylde, has said repeated theft and vandalism of the club is causing neverending issues and costing him in repairs.

He said: “Over the last year it has constantly been vandalised by a group of youths aged between 12 and 15.

Lancashire Police said the matter had been reported to them and was under investigation. | UGC

“They (the youths) don’t care. They are running around laughing at me.

“When a lady from CSI was called out they threw stones at her so she had to call for reinforcement and they even targeted five police cars.

“I can’t keep forking out money for repairing the constant damage and if it continues then I will have to close the site.

Lancashire Police said the matter had been reported to them and was under investigation.