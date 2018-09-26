Hurt dog in care of vet after fatal crash

A dog whose owner died after being hit by a car on a busy Blackpool road suffered only “minor injuries”, police have confirmed.

The news comes as officers continue to investigate the fatal collision on Newton Drive on Monday.

A 73-year-old man from Staining was taken to hospital, just a quarter of a mile away, but died a short time later.

Police have yet to formally identify the man, who had been out walking his dog at the time.

It is understood the pet was last night being cared for by a vet.

The incident, involving a silver Ford Fiesta, happened at around 2.40pm, near the junction with Tarnbrook Drive.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene but were unable to save the man’s life.

No arrests had been made last night, with roads policing officers working to understand the cause of the collision.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Due to the nature of the incident, we are completing a full investigation of what happened and this will take time.”

The busy road was closed for four hours as accident investigation work was carried out, with aerial footage captured by a police drone.

Traffic was diverted and local bus services affected.

Blanche Jones, 79, has lived in Newton Drive for 31 years, and said:“It can be very busy at peak times and there are a lot of dog walkers around here.

“It is very frightening what has happened.

“Whoever it is, who has died, I feel very sorry for him.”