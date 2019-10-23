Hundreds queue for Iceland's new Cleveleys store

Hundreds of shoppers made their way to Cleveleys’ new Iceland shop yesterday after the supermarket opened its doors for the first time.

Fans of the frozen food retailer queued outside the Victoria Road West store ahead of the ribbon cutting at 8am.

Manager Sam Naylor.

The ribbon was cut by resident Susan Rhodes who was queuing outside the shop from 10pm the previous night.

The frozen food and grocery retailer reportedly invested almost £1 million in the new 6,800sq ft store, alongside creating 28 new jobs for the area.

Channel 5 also had its TV cameras at the store opening. It was filming scenes for a television documentary about the retailer.

The store was previously a Tesco Metro which closed its doors in November last year after more than 40 years at the building.

Susan Rhodes, who had been queuing up since 10pm the night before, cuts the ribbon with staff behind.

Iceland’s Managing Director, Richard Walker, said: “The positive feedback that we have received from our store openings has been incredible this year, from colleagues and customers alike. As we looked for opportunities to expand across the UK, we were consistently asked when we were coming back to Cleveleys.

"We’re therefore really excited to be opening our doors on Cleveleys high street. It is one which is really important for us to share with our loyal customers and we are delighted to have done that this year."

