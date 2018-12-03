Huge response after Blackpool mum opened her heart following the death of her baby son

Georgia Higginbottom opened her heart to The Gazette following the death of her six-week-old baby son Oscar. It has sparked a huge response.

The death of a baby is simply unimaginable.

Georgia Higginbottom is raising awareness of meningitis after her six-week-old baby, Oscar Nally, died from the disease. She is pictured with her dad Stephen Dance.

It’s something that happens to other people, not you. We read about them in newspapers and magazines but we never really contemplate it happening to us.

When Georgia Higginbottom opened her heart to The Gazette following the death of her six-week-old baby son Oscar from meningitis, it sparked a huge response from mothers who had faced their own battles.

Tests confirmed Oscar had Group B streptococcal meningitis (GBS), the main cause of meningitis in babies. But it was too late for Oscar.

Here’s your thoughts.

"So so sad. My baby passed away at three days old of this horrible infection, and it’s still happening. The test they do should be offered to all pregnant women or made aware you can buy the test yourself"

Stacey Louise

"We are the only country who doesn’t routinely test. I was tested for leaking waters later in pregnancy and it came back positive for GBS. I was given antibiotics in labour"

Mary Dawson

"Absolutely heartbreaking. My daughter contracted this at a week old. My thoughts are with the family. More needs to be done about awareness of group b strep"

Joanne Collier

"Four years ago since my little boy was lost to this disease. I really can’t believe it’s still happening. RIP Oscar my thoughts are with his family"

Joanne Mills

"I had a bleed when I was pregnant and a test showed I was positive for GBS so during labour I had to have strong anti-biotics so I didnt pass it on, This test is not routine but costs the NHS £15 to do and can save so many lives. It needs to be made routine"

Sarah Haywood

"How brave of Oscar’s mummy to share this and to make parents aware of this infection"

Laura Myers

"So brave for speaking out"

Kate Martin

"I found out I’d had an infection after my daughter was still born but wasn’t told much about it. Then I had my son five weeks early no treatment given. Only because I bled with my youngest child was I tested for GBS and found positive"

Michelle Dawson

"I tested positive for strep B with my second daughter, and had antibiotics while in labour, then my baby was on antibiotics for three days. I think all women should be tested at three months and seven-eight months"

Nimb Jinx

"This is so sad and the reason I don’t believe in the man upstairs...bless you little man"

Diane Nixon Spiby

"My thoughts go out to this heartbroken family. Such a young innocent life taken cruelly, far to soon.

No more suffering little man. Sleep peacefully whilst the angels watch over you"

Jill Lowdon