Huge mural is tribute to town

A Fleetwood pub has unveiled a huge artistic tribute to the town.

The mural on the wall of the Kings Arms pub, on Lord Street, depicts some of Fleetwood’s most iconic landmarks, including the Mount Pavilion, the Marine Hall theatre, the tram to Starr Gate, Blackpool, and the town’s famous ferries.

The Kings Arms on Lord Street in Fleetwood has had a huge mural painted on its walls

It took five months for a local artist known as Dusty to complete, and is set to be expanded in the new year.

The Kings Arms manager Yvonne Gibson said: “It all started back in June or July. He did a mural on one of the shops down by the ferry port in Fleetwood and I inquired about it. He did it totally free-hand and that was the end result.

“Everybody was coming in each day and seeing it.

“It’s going to continue right around the whole building in the summer time.

“There’s going to be put in the Fleetwood market and other landmarks and some shops. He’s already done the football ground and the ferry and the fisherman, so it’s well on its way.

“We’ve had quite a good response. People have been coming in taking photogrphs and coming in with their ideas.

“It’s about celebrating Fleetwood old and new.”

However, she added that the artist behind the mural did not want to give his real name, as he wanted to be known only through his creative work.

She said: “He doesn’t like to talk about himself. He was very quiet and kept himself to himself.

“I thought it would be nice to get his name out there because he has done quite a bit for Fleetwood.

“We had just had a refurbishment done on the pub and the beer garden got done up, and it was looking bland with nothing on the walls.

“As soon as we came up with the idea Dusty came down and started it. We have got our own scaffolding so he could use that all day. He was working here from nine in the morning to sometimes five in the evening.”