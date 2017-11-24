Huge clean-up operation swings into action after ‘unprecedented’ rainfall brings devastating floods across the Fylde Coast

Torrential rain brought chaos to parts of the Fylde coast and left residents keeping an anxious look at weather forecasts for this weekend.

Across the whole of the coast, roads were temporarily closed off, schools were shut, a golf club closed its waterlogged course and in Thornton and Cleveleys more than 300 homes lost power yesterday.

Customers affected were even given hot food by their energy supplier.

In Anchorsholme, flood-hit residents were helping each other into the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind as gusts of up to 70mph battered The UK.

Preston New Road outside the fracking site. Photo: Dave Nelson

The severe conditions were linked to ‘Storm Caroline’, the latest in a series of storms which have swept in across the Atlantic in the last few months.

Preston New Road. Photo: Dave Nelson

Councils in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde were busy, working with emergency services.

In Blackpool, two primary schools and a nursery were forced to close due to the conditions.

And in Anchorsholme, a number of homes and shops were flooded.

Anchorholme councillor Paul Galley said there were concerns that the pumping station at Anchorsholme was not working properly.

Preston New Road. Photo: Dave Nelson

Residents on Lauderdale Avenue worked together until 1am on Thursday morning to push flood water in the road down to the end of the street, at the junction with Kelso Avenue, to where there was a working drain.

Coun Galley, who joined the residents, said: “I can’t praise the residents of Anchorsholme enough for working together, as well as the emergency services.

“But this flooding should not have happened and I would like United Utilities to investigate the pumping station so we can have a report back at Blackpool Council.”

As well as Lauderdale Avenue, Warren Drive, Sevenoaks Drive and Eastpines Drive were also affected by flooding.

Moor Park Primary School informed parents that due to flooding and lack of power, the school would be closed both yesterday and today.

Sanraya Avenue Longmoor Lane near Garstang. Photo: Dave Nelson

And the school reported that bit might have to be closed on Monday aswell while mopping up occurred.

At Anchorsholme Academy, meanwhile, the school was also closed yesterday and was expected to reman closed today.

Busy Bees Pre School on Raikes Parade, Blackpool was also closed.

Blackpool Council issued a statement yesterday morning: “As far as we’re aware, all roads are currently open in Blackpool including Devonshire Road. There is still standing water present in some areas.”