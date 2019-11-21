Huge blaze causes 100% damage to semi-detached home in Hambleton

Have your say

A family has been left with 100% damage to their home after an early morning blaze in Hambleton.



Six fire crews rushed to the semi-detached home in Rydal Road at 5am, along with the aerial ladder platform and drone team.

Engines from Blackpool, Bispham, Fleetwood, South Shore, St Annes and Wesham were mobilised after the fire swiftly spread through both floors of the home.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said all occupants of the home have been accounted for, but three people have been taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

A LFRS spokesman said: "The property consisted of two floors measuring approximately 4m x 5m.

"The ground floor and roof space were well alight and crews used six breathing apparatus and three jets, as well as a thermal imaging camera and positive ventilation fan to dampen down the fire.

"All persons accounted."

As of 7.37am, the fire had caused 100% damage to the building and four fire engines remain at the scene.