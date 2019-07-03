Huge £30k payout from Children in Need will ‘change the lives’ of Grange Park children

Art, science and sports will enrich the lives of children living in Grange Park for years to come thanks to a huge payout.

The community centre @TheGrange, on Bathurst Avenue, has been awarded £30,000 by BBC Children in Need to provide activities for youngsters during holidays and after school for three years, starting in September.

The money will be used for arts and crafts, sports including football and table tennis and fun science projects.

Cath Powell (inset), development manager at @The Grange, said: “With the support of BBC Children In Need, we are able to reach out to the young people in Grange Park. This grant will go on to change the lives of so many young people and give them the support they need.

“Taking part will help to improve physical health, develop confidence and self esteem, and encourage young people to build positive relationships with adults and their peers.”

BBC Children in Need is funded by the support of thousands of ordinary people who raise millions of pounds for the charity each year.

So far, the UK public has raised more than £1b for disadvantaged children and young people across the country.

Cath said: “We applied for a grant. We realised since we have been open for a year we have a lot of young people coming in after school, so we needed to propvide activities for these young people. We are delighted that we were successful because it’s much needed in this area and although there’s some provision for children in the evenings there was nothing for after school.”