How would you vote if given the chance again?

Blackpool voted 67.5 per cent in favour of Leave in the Brexit referendum.

But Brexit has been mired in turmoil ever since and we are no nearer to a deal with the EU - sparking furious political exchanges.

As politicians locked horns again on the issue after the summer recess, we asked our readers how they would vote if there was to be a second referendum.

Here’s what you said.

I voted to Leave, but based on what I know now and the clear lies regarding NHS funding £355m per week ploughed back into the UK I would more than likely change my mind.

Peter Ian Mowbray

I have switched from Leave to Remain for a deal like Norway.

I demand a vote to either accept the deal (whenever it is completed) or to Remain.

If the new deal is better than the current situation then I am sure 60 per cent will vote for it.

Steven Bate

I voted Leave but I would now put in a vote of no confidence.

Mrs May should be saying to Europe: “We are off and these are the terms, accept it or not, that is your choice, but we are off and won’t be blackmailed into a soft Brexit”.

Alan Clark

I voted Leave and I am even more sure I voted the right way since the vote.

The bullying tactics of the EU towards this country and several others should be a major wake up call for all remainers.

The undemocratic EU is an organisation that would have politically and lawfully ended up running this country if we had voted Remain.

We would never have had the chance to leave again.

Had it stayed a trade agreement which was originally voted for, I’m sure the question of leaving would never have even come to a vote.

Peter Allen-Rogers

I voted Leave and I am more determined than ever to leave.

We’ve had a people’s vote already and we made our choice.

Let’s get on with the job.

Christian Cox

Leave and still Leave.

Andy Lydon

Leave, and still Leave. No more EU directives demanding the privatisation and contracting out of of our public services. No more anti-worker neo liberal laws.

Craig Johnston

I voted Remain because I didn’t want quarantine for the dogs!

I’d allowed myself to be sucked in to believing that Remain was a shoe-in.

When the people voted, I looked into it more and realised that it had to be Brexit especially as the remainers started to try to sabotage everything with their scaremongering and lies.

I didn’t want to be associated with them at all.

David Ashton

Vote Remain and still Remain.

I don’t know a single soul who voted Remain who now want to Leave, but I know several people who voted to Leave who now want to Remain in the EU. So many people voted without knowing the facts and listened to ridiculous promises by the Leave campaign not knowing the actual consequences of leaving the EU.

I only know a handful of Leave voters who voted Leave for their own reasons, rather than thinking it would curb immigration or because they don’t like the EU’s stance on the right shape fruit.

Nici Smith

Voted Remain, still Remain.

Sue Beattie Cragg