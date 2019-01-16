How did your Fylde coast MP vote on Theresa May's Brexit proposal?

MPs have emphatically rejected the Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement by 432 votes to 202 in Parliament prompting a motion of no confidence from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. But how did your MP vote?

The 230-vote margin of defeat was by far the worst suffered by any Government in a meaningful division since at least the First World War and in normal circumstances would be enough to force a Prime Minister from office.

But Mrs May made clear she intends to stay on, setting out plans for talks with senior parliamentarians from parties across the Commons in the hope of finding "genuinely negotiable" solutions which she can take to Brussels.

The three Conservative MP's, Paul Maynard (Blackpool North and Cleveleys), Mark Menzies (Fylde) and Ben Wallace (Wyre and Preston North) all backed the Prime Minister's deal and didn't rebel against their party.

All three have not commented on their decision to back the deal.

Labour MP's Gordon Marsden (Blackpool South) and Cat Smith (Lancaster and Fleetwood) both voted against the PM's withdrawal agreement.

Cat Smith tweeted yesterday: "Ahead of tonight’s vote I want to share why I can’t support Theresa May’s deal. My constituents have been divided between Leave and Remain, but the Prime Minister’s proposals have united almost everyone in opposition to what is clearly a botched and damaging deal."

Gordon Marsden also took to Twitter yesterday and said: "Theresa May's Brexit deal does not work for my Blackpool constituents. Decent jobs, affordable food prices, employment and environmental rights - all at risk from her botched deal. No one in Blackpool voted to be worse off."

North West MEP Paul Nuttall described Parliament’s decision tonight to vote down Theresa May’s deal as “the right thing to do.”

“It is absolutely dreadful that the country has been left in the mess it has thanks to the government failing to get on with the task at hand following the Leave vote.

“Her so-called deal did not enact the will of the majority and if it had gone through we would have been in political purgatory,” said Mr Nuttall, Independent Euro-MP.

“In my view the only option to uphold the will of the people is to leave on WTO terms.”