How could they demolish this Blackpool masterpiece?

Have your say

Further to the report in The Gazette regarding, ‘Town Hall chiefs agreeing a new blueprint for the future management of the resort’s 300 listed buildings and structures’.

I fear that it is far too late for one particular structure...

The sculpted, cobblestoned roundabout at the junction of Dickson Road and Talbot Road has been demolished.

This fine example of design brilliance and civil engineering prowess had not been in situ very long.

In its place has been laid flat smooth asphalt and two pairs of tram lines!

I’m thinking of writing to Prince Charles about this wanton vandalism by our town planners...

Mike Picewicz

Blackpool