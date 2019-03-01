How a lifetime of illness spurred Garstang woman to launch The Clinic of Natural Medicine

Around 20 years ago, Janet Wrathall witnessed her life fall apart. As well as being diagnosed with ME, breast cancer and fertility problems, her dad died and her marriage broke down. She felt suicidal as she lost control...

Janet managed to find the strength to start her life again and set up The Clinic of Natural Medicine, in Garstang.

The clinic analyses nutritional status, emotional states, musculo-skeletal status, and bio-energetic blockages, combining naturopathy, nutrition, homeopathy, herbal medicine, and quantum energy healing to help treat chronic diseases.

The 53-year-old, of Claughton, says: “When I developed Chronic Fatigue or ME, I had to ‘retire’ from teaching full time at the age of 33.

“Shortly after that, I also began to have fertility problems and within two years I was diagnosed with breast cancer. A month before my diagnosis, my father had become very ill with a stroke and within a year he had sadly left us, too.

“Life seemed to take quite a serious turn from thereon.

“A week after we buried my father, my husband left, due to the strain of what had been happening over the past year. I felt very suppressed and unable to exist rationally anymore: I was spiralling down into a deep depression.

“It led to a very dark period in my life where I became very depressed and had suicidal thoughts. I can only relate it to being in a prison cell and the world looked very black. I had to start my life again. I grieved for the loss of my father; my husband; the children I couldn’t have and the health that was slipping away from me. But somewhere however within the grief and deep sadness, I found a strength that showed me the way forward and began to realise that I could rebuild my life. I started to build up my home tutoring business and built upon a small group of existing students.

“I also started another business promoting health products, doing talks for local groups. My health was still poor and I remember stealing naps between teaching and my other duties.”

Janet then began to research why she had developed breast cancer and she discovered Naturopathic Medicine. She says: “Initially I accepted some surgery, but declined to take any hormonal medication and felt there was a more natural route to removing my cancer. I decided to pursue alternative and complementary routes to investigate the

reasons behind chronic health issues.

“I studied Naturopathic Medicine for five years with the College of Naturopathic Medicine at Manchester University. I also realised I had been living with hypothyroidism for most of my life and this explained the melancholy I felt since my childhood.

“My fibromyalgia, depression, infertility, hormone imbalances and ME were all explainable at last. There was also the realisation that modern wheat (with the new wheat protein gliadin as well as gluten), modern cow’s milk, refined sugar and yeast were all depressing my immune system to the extent where cancer cells could flourish.

“I also had a hefty amount of candida overgrowth which had even reached my brain.

“My whole body started to break down and now I was finally understanding the process. I also realised the immense impact that mercury fillings in my mouth had on my system and the antibiotics that I received for teenage acne.

“The deep seated symptoms I experienced for many years were devastating but you put on a brave face and hide it most of the time. I had extreme tiredness, aching bones and muscles (fibromyalgia), depression, shaking, eye socket ache, intense headaches, digestive problems, co-ordination issues.”

Janet began to work with many medical experts, including a pioneer in mercury toxicology, Dr Savely Yurkovsy, as well as Dr Patrick Kingsley, a leading alternative cancer specialist who helped her through her recovery from cancer.

She trained in Ireland and New York alongside other practitioners from all over the globe trying to find answers for serious diseases.

She is qualified in the field of naturopathy, physiology, anatomy and pathology. She has also completed two years of herbal medicine training, building on her interest in botany and how plants have been used to heal.

Five years ago Janet invested in a unique body scanning system called NES (Nutri Energetics Systems) which helps to restore patients’ health with healing protocols using quantum physics.

She also been working with American scientist, Dr Chris Shade, on heavy metal cleansing, determining what impact the heavy metals, particularly mercury, are having on the body, especially the liver and kidneys.

She adds: “This has led me on to the most current area of my research, into genetics and how we react individually to modern and alternative medicines. We are all unique in our makeup.”

Janet’s health story was far from over, as more than four years ago, after falling foul of a fraudster, who tried to blackmail her and close down her clinic, she developed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and an immune system failure.

In March 2016, her fiance committed suicide, which caused her immune system to decline and she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

But she has managed to channel all her energies into running her clinic.

She adds: “I do believe the mind plays an enormous role in health and that through grit and determination, we can achieve anything.

“I have told my story in the hope patients can feel I may be able to empathise with them. I see my cancer as a catalyst for my new life and without having experienced some of the illnesses I have listed, I wouldn’t be able to understand what you as patients are now facing.”