Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when Storm Callum will hit Blackpool with strong winds and heavy rain

Storm Callum is set to hit various parts of the UK with wet and windy weather conditions, including Blackpool, but what can we expect when the storm arrives?

The third storm of the 18/19 season is set to bring heavy downpours and strong gales to the country, with a yellow weather warning in place for Blackpool from 5am to 23.59pm on Friday (October 12).

Here’s an hour-by-hour-forecast of what to expect when the storm hits.

Friday, October 12

04:00: Light rain-12C

05:00: Light rain- 12C

06:00: Heavy rain- 13C

07:00: Light rain- 13C

08:00: Cloudy- 14C

09:00: Cloudy- 14C

10:00: Cloudy- 15C

11:00: Heavy rain- 15C

12:00: Heavy rain- 16C

13:00: Heavy showers- 16C

14:00: Light rain- 16C

15:00:Heavy rain- 17C

16:00: Light rain- 17C

17:00: Heavy rain- 17C

18:00: Heavy rain- 16C

19:00: Heavy rain- 16C

20:00: Cloudy- 16C

21:00: Light shower- 16C

22:00: Light rain- 16C

23:00: Light rain- 16C

Heavy rain and gales are then forecast again on Saturday.

00:00: Light rain- 16C

01:00: Light rain- 16C

04:00- Heavy rain- 15C

07:00: Heavy rain- 16C

10:00: Heavy rain- 18C

13:00: Heavy rain- 19C

16:00: Light rain- 19C

19:00: Light rain- 17C

22:00: Cloudy- 15C

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders, said; “Strong winds at this time of year can increase the rate of leaf fall which can potentially block drains or culverts and, with the heavy rainfall expected over Friday and Saturday, could well heighten the potential for flooding.

There is also a risk that the high winds associated with Storm Callum, combined with high tides, may lead to some coastal impacts due to large waves.”

A drier day is expected on Sunday with some sunny spells. Monday is then set to turn wet and windy again as the day progresses.