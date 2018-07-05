Hotels suffer as £12 car park ‘ignored’

Small hotel owners on a busy Blackpool street say business has been blighted by traffic overflowing from the new Hampton by Hilton Hotel.

Hoteliers claim guests at the 130-room facility, on new South Promenade, have snubbed the £12 car parking fees and are instead parking on the street for free – meaning residents and people visiting smaller hotels on the crescent have nowhere to park.

Peter Shaw, owner of the Kingsbury Private Hotel, said: “It’s just beyond belief. I don’t dare move my car at weekends.

“Us small hotels don’t get any parking spaces at all. The street is crammed with people from the Hampton, and you can’t blame them.

“If you can park for free, why pay £12?

“To build a hotel is good for the area, but to have 130 bedrooms and only limited parking spaces is absolutely ridiculous.”

Susan Whadcock, owner of the Ocean Bay Hotel, added: “I understand Blackpool is up and coming and change is inevitable, but you must consider the business and residents who are already here struggling with every day life and not be pushed out and closed down because the big boys come to town.”

Coun Derek Robertson said: ”It costs £12 at the Hampton by Hilton, and £10 at the council’s car park so naturally people are parking in the street. People have even said to each other on TripAdvisor not to park at the Hilton because there is free parking in the nearby streets.

“It is a big problem for the small hotels and residents.”

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the issues in the area. Cars are permitted in the crescent bays and this has always been the case, however we are in discussions with the hotel to see if we can alleviate any additional pressure in the area by possibly offering concessions to hotel guests in the nearby car parks.”

Beverley Smith, manager at the Hampton by Hilton Hotel, said the hotel was willing to work the Blackpool Council to solve with parking problems.

She said: “The B&B owners have been to see us and believe me, I would prefer if people used the car park, but if they see free parking they are going to use it.

“We don’t want to hurt feelings or cause problems for anyone else’s guests.

“If we can work with the Council in any way we will, because the idea of us being here was to bring business to this side of the Promenade. The last thing we want is to hurt other businesses.”