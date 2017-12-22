Hospital patients will wake up to Christmas gifts

People have given generously to an appeal ensuring hospital patients wake up to a present on Christmas morning.

They have been buying one extra gift and donating it to Blue Skies Hospitals Fund to help put a smile on the faces of people who have to be in hospital.

Gifts have been donated in their hundreds by people either individually or part of a Christmas giving scheme through their work, including Great Places Housing on Talbot Road, Blackpool.

Neighbourhood Manager Julie Wilson said: “We asked staff to bring in presents each day rather than take something like a chocolate from a traditional advent calendar.”

“We saw that Blue Skies was asking for gifts and all decided that we would donate our collection to them for the patients in hospital at Christmas.”

Staff at the housing association pulled together to create a hamper of gifts for men, women and children, which was collected this week in time for the Christmas Eve delivery.

Julie added: “I think most people wouldn’t tend to think about people being in hospital at this time of year and I think that’s something we take for granted.

"To be able to give a small token knowing it will put a smile on someone’s face makes you feel very humbled.”

Other organisations to have given to Blue Skies’ Give a Gift Appeal include Smyths Toys, Shadow Management, UR Potential and Roseacre Primary School.

Kila Redfearn, Head of Fundraising, said: “We cannot thank our supporters enough for the gifts they have given for our patients; we are truly overwhelmed with what we have received.

"Just a small token will make such a difference to anyone who is waking up in hospital on Christmas morning.

“Thank you so much also to those organisations which have acted as drop off points for us, including B&M Bargains, DW Fitness, Asda, Morrisons, Smyths Toys, Lo-Cal Cookhouse and Ashton Gardens Café.”