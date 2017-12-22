Search

Hospital patients to get Christmas gifts

Staff from Great Places Housing Association have donated gifts to the Blue Skies Appeal
People have given  generously to an appeal ensuring hospital patients wake up to a present on Christmas morning.

They have been buying one extra gift and donating it to Blue Skies Hospitals Fund to help put a smile on the faces of people who have to be in hospital.

Gifts have been donated in their hundreds by people either individually or part of a Christmas giving scheme through their work, including Great Places Housing on Talbot Road, Blackpool.

Neighbourhood Manager Julie Wilson said: “We asked staff to bring in presents each day rather than take something like a chocolate from a traditional advent calendar.”