'Horse Whisperer' Monty Roberts is on his way back to Lancashire

World famous ‘Horse Whisperer’ Monty Roberts is returning as a special guest at a top Wyre college.

Monty, 82, is visiting Myerscough College to give a talk and demonstration on how owners can overcome problems with their horses.

During what’s sure to be a popular event, the established trainer, along with his assistant, Kelly Marks, the audience will learn how to achieve a level of trust and connection that you never thought was possible between a human being and a horse.

Monty said: “I will work with some of the neighbourhood’s most troubled equines to overcome their fears using a language they’re guaranteed to understand – their own.

“Whether it’s putting their first saddle, bridle and rider on, or loading them into a horse box, it’s all achieved with communication, compassion and care. My nonviolent training techniques allow me to accomplish in minutes what can take weeks in traditional training.’’

Kelly said: ‘’We’re looking forward to coming back to the Myerscough College. Monty loves coming to the College because we always get really good crowds.”

The visit marks a return to the college for California-native Monty, who first visited in 2016.

The talk is set to take place on Saturday, March 3, from 6pm to 10:30pm. Tickets at www.intelligenthorsemanshipshop.co.uk