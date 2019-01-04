Horror as dog’s leg trapped in mobility scooter in Blackpool

Firefighters in Blackpool were called out to horror incident this morning after a dog’s leg got caught in mobility scooter.

There were fears the dog might lose its leg, while an ambulance had to be called out to aid the animal’s distressed owner.

The incident happened just before 11.30am as the man was on progressing down Central Drive with the pet, a medium-sized crossbreed.

When another dog approached, the man’s dog jumped up and then got its leg trapped as the scooter was still moving.

Passers-by heard the animal howling in pain, as the owner tried in vain to help his pet, and they went to assist him.

They lifted up the scooter to take the weight off the animal’s leg and called for emergency services.

One of those helping was a hairdresser at the nearby Halo Hair and Beauty Salon, on Central Drive.

The woman named only as Sue, said: “I was holding the dog and trying to make sure it was alright.

“The injury appeared to be bad and it looked like the leg might be lost.

“Understandably, the gentleman was very upset.

“But when the fire engine arrived, they were absolutely brilliant.

“They even took the dog to the vets, and an ambulance came to check out the owner.”

Crew manager Peter Breathnacht, based at the Blackpool station at Forest Gate, said: “This was an emergency special service, something we get quite a few of us.

“When we arrived members of the public were holding up the scooter to help the dog.

“We managed to get the leg free by creating a bigger gap but we had to do it very carefully, because it was clear it had a severely broken leg.

“Then we took the dog to the vets on Mere Road, and hopefully they can help it.

“The owner needed to be looked at by an ambulance crew.

“We often get called out to pigeons or seagulls that get stuck in places or dogs trapped in a wall, but this was a bit different.”

A spokesman at Mere Road Vets confirmed the dog had been brought in but could not comment on its condition.