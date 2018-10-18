Hooded man rode and slapped pet pony after sneaking into stable

A hooded man was caught on CCTV hitting a pet pony about the head after sneaking into its stable.

Lenny the 11-year-old pony was slapped and ridden by the mystery man, who entered his Midgeland Road stables in the early hours of Wednesday.

A still image of CCTV footage taken at the stables

But police said they are no longer looking into the incident, which owner Liz Jackson, 47, said left the pony 'traumatised'.

She said: “I’m devastated.

“When I came down on the morning the front of my yard was open. That prompted me to look at my CCTV, and needless to say I was horrified by what I saw."

CCTV footage shared online showed a man sitting on Lenny and hitting him several times about the head.

A still image shows the man slapping Lenny

She said: “I got him thoroughly checked over and I just think he’s a bit traumatised.

“I think (the man) has been before because he’s so blase and he’s made a beeline for the smallest pony on the yard.

“I’m totally distraught and I’m very worried that he’s going to come up again and there’s nothing I can do.

“I’m just hoping that if we get the footage out there, somebody will be able to identify him.”

Lenny with his owner Liz Jackson

A police spokesman said: "We got a call around 10am yesterday to reports of a burglary on Midgeland Road, Blackpool. It happened around 1.30am. A man has entered the stables and has been riding around on a pony.

"While the man can be seen the be riding the pony there's no evidence that an offence has been committed. While he has entered the stables there has been no burglary, no theft. There has not been any damage to the pony or stables."

He said no further police action would be taken.