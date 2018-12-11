Honours for super slimmers

Sarah Smith is proof losing can make you a winner.

The Cambridge Weight Plan consultant, from Cleveleys, is celebrating being named a top 50 champion in the country by the organisation – for a third year running.

And one of her slimmers, Janet Hutchinson, was named national Slimmer of the Year – a title won by one of Sarah’s other clients last year.

By following the 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, Janet shed 12st – leading her to beat 23 other slimmers for the title in the New Me category.

Sarah, a former Olympic competitor in taewkondo, said: “Both these awards really mean a lot to me and my slimmers.

“I couldn’t believe I was in the top 50 for three years running. Knowing that just boosts your confidence to keep doing what you’re doing.

“And of course, I am absolutely delighted with Janet winning the Slimmer of the Year award in her category. It was the same category my slimmer Alison also won last year and she also lost 12st.

“They have both done fantastic and it’s so nice to see them get that recognition for their commitment.

“It just shows everybody the results you can achieve.

“That’s what I love about the 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan. It’s about changing people’s lives.

“Not only through losing weight, but also through growing confidence and even becoming a consultant themselves.

“I’ve got 31 consultants now in my team. Janet has now become a consultant too, because she feels she wants to help other people, and to help change lives.

“It helps bring people some financial independence and possibly a new career, through that new confidence.

“They regain their personality. A lot of people can become unhappy with their life.

“It’s changed my life, allowed me to be self-employed and bring up three children and meet lovely people too.”