Homeless charity appeal

Blackpool homeless charity Streetlife is preparing for Christmas, and has appealed to the public for donations of festive gifts.

Chocolates, sweets, puzzle books, diaries, notepads and pens, earphones, supermarket vouchers, gift sets, hats and glove sets, socks, underwear and wrapping paper are among the suggested items people have been asked to donate.

Volunteers are also needed to pack bags and sell raffle tickets for the charity at Sainsburys in Blackpool town centre on December 23 and 24.

People who would like to help are asked to contact Streetlife by emailing jane@wearestreetlife.org