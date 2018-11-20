Holy Trinity of award winners...

The woman behind Trinity Hospice’s popular Memory Elephants has been honoured with a top award.

Lorna Cunningham, who volunteers at Trinity’s Day Therapy Unit, was awarded Contribution to Charity in the Radio Wave Local Hero Awards.

She originally made the elephants – bespoke keepsakes made using the clothing of people who have died, as a special away of remembering them – for herself, family and friends, after losing her husband Iain. She offered the idea to Trinity to raise money for the hospice. In just 12 months, the elephants raised more than £10,000 and saw orders coming in from across the country.

She said: “It’s really quite humbling to receive an award like this. There’s a whole team involved with the elephants who must also share the recognition for what we have done, and the money we have made.

“It’s a wonderful way to raise the profile of the hospice and what it does.”

Trinity Hospice scored a triple-whammy at the awards, held at Viva, Blackpool, as three of its supporters were crowned winners.

Also victorious on the night was Lytham landlord Craig Daniels, who won the Hero for Blackpool Award after a 365-day cycling and running challenge for Trinity in memory of his dad, Reg.

Craig, who runs The County, completed 2,566 miles on two wheels – the equivalent of a whole Tour de France – and 562 miles running – more than 21 marathons over 12 months. He also lost more than three stones in weight. His tireless efforts resulted in a £6,000 donation to Trinity earlier this year.

He said: “I don’t see the award as being just for me – it’s about raising the profile of the hospice and recognising that people have put their hands in their pockets again and again to support me.”

Volunteer complimentary therapist Wendy Radcliffe won the Heart of Gold award for the help and support she provides from the hospice’s Day Therapy Unit, as well as her support for other charities.

She said: “Trinity Hospice is my biggest passion when it comes to charity work, and I just try to help in any way I can.”