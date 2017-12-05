Hole in road causes delays

Drivers are facing delays in a Fylde town centre after a hole appeared in the road.

Police directed traffic away from the hole on Clifton Drive South, St Annes on Wednesday while engineers from the highways authority Lancashire County Council were called to the scene.

Two-way temporary traffic lights have been installed at the site, close to the junction with Wood Street.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “The road collapse on Clifton Drive South was reported to us by the police just before 10am and we are now putting up high metal barriers to secure the site, and installing temporary traffic lights.

“Our initial investigations suggest it may have been caused by a problem with the sewer and United Utilities are attending the site to make an assessment, which will inform what course of action we need to take next.

“We’re aware of the potential for this to cause disruption during the very busy Christmas season and will be working to resolve the problem as soon as possible.”

Driver Ray Chadwick, who took this picture of the hole, said: “It looked very deep and was causing tailbacks on what is a very busy stretch of road.”