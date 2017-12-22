Hitting all the right festive notes

Some 50 people joined the Capricorn Singers for a festive afternoon tea.

The event took place at St Andrews Church, on Rossall Road, Cleveleys, and raised £148 to help the group continue its support of community events in 2018.

Molly Whipp, five with Auntie Chrissie Turkington

Janet Heald, from the Capricorn Singers, said: “The event was a lovely start to the festive season and our audience enjoyed our performance and participated in a couple of carols.

“We have had some great times in 2017. The Capricorn Singers won first place in the ladies choir section at Skipton Music Festival in March and were awarded second place at Fleetwood Music and Arts Festival in the mixed choir section in November.

“We were asked to perform again at The Northern Festival of Remembrance at Marine Hall, with a full house of over 600.

“We have lots planned for the next year – including return visits to Mrs Sunderland Music Festival in Huddersfield in February, Skipton Music Festival in March, St Georges Festival in Lytham in April and The Lytham Festival of Choirs in May.

Freda Tomlinson, Carole Syster, Linda Lord and Jane Tomes-Rolt

“We will also be performing at the Royal Albert Hall in November for the third time in aid of Cancer Research UK Festival of Brass and Voices.”

Sylvia Newbury, Kerry Fielding and Fiona Swift

Kate Walker, Pat Sheldrake, Sheila Farnworth and Margery Wright

The Kenny family from Bispham