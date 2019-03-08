Hit and run driver appeal after Thornton teenage injured

A Thornton teenager hopes a hit and run driver can be found after he was knocked off his bike and injured.

Kieran Bruno, 18, of Cookson Road, was travelling home from The Venue in Cleveleys where he works when he was hit by a white Vauxhall Corsa.

The incident happened at the junction of Cumberland Avenue and North Drive.

The incident happened on Wednesday at 8pm at the junction of Cumberland Avenue and North Drive. The female driver failed to stop. Kieran injured his arm and had to go to Blackpool Victoria Hospital to have it treated.

He said: “I would like help to find out who is responsible because if I had have been two seconds faster I would have lost my life.

“She drove straight across me and she will have felt me hit her car. I can’t believe she just carried on driving and didn’t seem to care.”

Kieran said it will cost around £150 repair the frame on his Carrera road bike.

He believes the Vauxhall will also have suffered some damage as well on the passenger rear door.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

They said: “We responded to a report of a collision at 8.30pm on Wednesday at Cumberland Avenue in Thornton.

“The collision was between a white Vauxhall Corsa and a man on a pushbike.

“The driver of the Vauxhall has made off from the scene in which the cyclist has suffered minor injuries.”

The force advised if anyone has any information or dash camera footage in the area at the time to call police on 101 and quote log number 1330 of March 6.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.