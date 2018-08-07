History of Blackpool's Victoria hospital to be shown on tour

Blackpool Victoria Hospital will be taking part in a special heritage weekend in September.

As part of Blackpool’s Heritage Open Days, tours of the Whinney Heys site have been scheduled to explore the hospital’s past.

Kari Singleton, from Heritage Blackpool, said: “We’re thrilled that Blackpool Victoria Hospital will be a part of this year’s Heritage Open Days as they celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS.”

Two tours will hosted by Trust Volunteer, Denys Barber, who has been running Hospital History Tours at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for the past two years.

He said: “The history of the hospital dates back to 1894 and the Whitegate Drive site.

“During the tours, we will trace the history of the hospital and Blackpool itself, through the years, taking in many interesting features along the way.

“Many Blackpool residents were born in that hospital and have benefited from the amazing service they provide seven days a week. This is an amazing opportunity to celebrate this and Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s fascinating history and heritage.”

The tours are being held on September 15 and 16 at 2pm and must be pre-booked by calling (01253) 478090.