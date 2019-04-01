Hindu Society festival of colours spreads joy

Have your say

Fylde Coast Hindu Society got together to celebrate festival of colours Holi with friends and members.

The function started with a welcome speech by the chairman of the society Chirag Khajuria, remembering his childhood days of spraying colours with friends, neighbours, and strangers.

He reminded everyone festivals were designed to bring peace, love and happiness in community.

Community cohesion remains at the heart of every festival weather it is Holi, Diwali, Easter or Christmas.

Remembering atrocities in India, New Zealand, Holland, Chirag requested everyone to observe a minute’s silence.

Patrons of the Society Dr Ramesh Gandhi, Dr Vasudev Kadaba and founder president Ashok Khandelwal joined him in lighting the lamp ceremony to start the function.

Celebrations started with prayer by children, dancing by ladies of Bollywood dance class, followed by a mythological play by children from Bal Vikas.

Mouth watering Indian food was enjoyed by members and friends followed by DJ and dance until late.

Fylde Coast Hindu Society raised funds via a raffle for the Pulwama attacks in India and Temple project in Blackpool, and closer to home members and friends donated food for Fylde Food Bank.

The Society runs Bollywood dance classes between 6.30pm and 7.30pm every Thursday at The Oracle, on St Anne’s Road, South Shore, and Balvikas children cultural activities at the World Healing Centre, on Lytham Road, South Shore, every Saturday between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

For more information and details visit www.fyldecoasthindusociety.org.