High hopes for students at Lytham Sixth Form College

While many people are starting to look ahead to the Christmas holidays, pupils at one Fylde college are thinking much longer term.

The latest cohort of students at Lytham Sixth Form College have hit the ground running and have spoken about their plans for the future.

The Year 12 pupils are two months into their courses at the college, on Church Road.

Business student Jamie Van Wyk, 16, from St Annes, said: “It’s perfect here. The level of teaching is excellent and I’m hoping to get a university scholarship to study a degree in business in two years.”

Josh Matthias, 16, from Lytham, who is studying public services at the college, added: “I want to be a police officer - in armed response. My tutor here used to be in the police force so you couldn’t find a better person to learn from.”

Childcare student Maggie McAlea, 16, from St Annes, said: “I’m really happy to be here. I want to go to university to study to be a primary school teacher or work in social care.

“I love the small class sizes and one-on-one teaching here. We also get out of the classroom for trips relating to your course and are supported in doing lots of work experience.”

The ambitious students are looking forward to two years of hard work on their BTEC programmes before taking the opportunity to move into higher education or start work.

Matthew Barr, associate head at Lytham Sixth Form, said: “We’re really pleased that students here at Lytham Sixth Form College have had such a positive experience.

“We always ensure our programmes provide practical experience of industry, as well as the academic rigour which sees students accepted into the best universities.

“We have the benefit of being Blackpool and The Fylde College’s specific sixth form centre and, as the biggest provider of post-16 education in South Fylde, are able to offer our students the opportunity to access Ofsted outstanding teaching and learning in first class facilities.”