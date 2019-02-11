Here’s why the police helicopter was above Blackpool last night

A major search was launched in Blackpool during the hours of darkness last night.

Police officers joined Coastguard staff as they looked for a “high risk missing” man, who had threatened to harm himself, at around 9.20pm, officials said.

The police helicopter, based in Barton, was also called out, using thermal imaging cameras in the hunt, which focused on the area between South Pier and Starr Gate, a spokesman for the Coastguard said.

After a “comprehensive” search, which ended with no sightings, the Coastguard left the incident, with officers continuin their search in-land, the spokesman added.