Here's when you can pay tribute to our armed forces in Blackpool next week

Blackpool and the Fylde coast will pay tribute to service veterans in the next few days to mark Armed Forces Week.

The commemoration begins on Monday with the raising of the Armed Forces Week flag at Blackpool Town Hall at 10.30am.

Youngsters will be treated to a standards parade at the cinema for their Going to the Flicks sessions

Tomorrow night the Grand Theatre will play host to Music For Heroes, a concert to say thank you to Armed Forces past and present. It starts from 6.30pm. Tickets from the box office or tourist information centre.

From Tuesday to Thursday children from across the area will take part in Going to the Flicks, a war-time cinema experience.

Also on Tuesday is a War Memorial Walking Tour and Talk which will begin at Blackpool's Centotaph on the Promenade at 1pm and which will culminate at the Salvation Army with a talk highlighting Blackpool’s 182 memorials. The event is free but people interested need to book by calling 01253 478090.

There will be a Viva Vegas Variety Cabaret Showtime afternoon at Viva Blackpool in Church Street on Tuesday from noon with a two course meal and show afterwards. Call the box office for details of prices, on 01253 297297.

On Wednesday, The Armed Forces Week Afternoon Tea Dance will take place at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom from 10am to 5pm . At 2pm the Blackpool Standards will welcome the Mayor of Blackpool to the event.

Coral Island is offering veterans and forces personnel a two course complimentary carvery and arrival drink at the Buccaneer Family Bar on Thursday at 4pm. Booking essential via 01253 922182.

The Fylde Memorial Arboretum is the focus of events on Friday with a service at 11am hosted by the Fylde Ex-Service Liaison Committee for everyone to pay tribute to the veterans.

The Norbreck Castle will host the week’s Grand Gala Dinner from 7pm. To book call 01253 352341.

National Armed Forces Day itself on Saturday will be marked with a family fun day on Stanley Park and military vehicles at the Italian Garden from 10am to 4pm. A Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron will attend with ground crew, there will be musical entertainment at the Bandstand from the 4th Battalion Duke of Lancaster’s Band, and the Lytham St Anne’s Spitfire Ground Display Team will be present.

Armed Forces Day is brought to a climax with a full live concert by the Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (Lancashire) at the Norbreck Castle. The event will run from 5.30 to 9.30pm. Tickets are limited. To book call 01253 352341.

Sunday morning will see a memorial service and parade at the Cenotaph on the Promenade at 11am. The parade will be led by the Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.