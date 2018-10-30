Here’s how you can dance with Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff in Blackpool next month

Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff said she can’t wait to return to Blackpool to teach the next generation of budding dancers.

The 41-year-old Russian ex-champ, who competed in the resort before returning during an eight-year stretch on the hit TV show, will lead a number of workshops at Centre Stage Academy, in Singleton Street next month.

Kristina Rihanoff escorted into the Tower Ballroom in 2014

She told The Gazette: “Blackpool is the Mecca for ballroom dancing. Now I’m coming back again, I’m really excited.

“Blackpool is a very special place for all professional dancers and for me as well.”

Kristina, who danced with celebrities like boxer Joe Calzaghe, political broadcaster John Sergeant, Blue singer Simon Webbe, and ex-England rugby star Ben Cohen on the BBC show, will host a latin workshop for children aged six and up from 2.30-3.15pm on Monday, November 18, followed by a children’s ballroom workshop from 3.45-4.30pm.

A latin session for over-16s will be held from 4.45-5.30pm, and a ballroom workshop for over-16s will be held from 6-6.45pm.

Nicky Figgins

Nicky Figgins, principal of the Centre Stage Academy and a former ballroom and latin champion herself, said Kirstina’s upcoming appearance was “absolutely incredible”, and said: “It’s an opportunity that does not come along every day, and I want everyone to enjoy it.”

She said dancers at her school, who range in age from two to their late 80s, are “beside themselves” with excitement. “I teach ballroom and latin. The kids who have done it for a few years with me are especially excited,” she added.

Sessions cost £20 each or £30 for two. To book, call Nicky on 07708 642908, or email centrestageblackpool@gmail.com