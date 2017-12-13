Here’s how to watch never-before-seen footage of Morecambe and Wise in Blackpool

Footage that comedy heroes Morecambe and Wise shot themselves while at work and play have been given to programme-makers for the first time.

The clips show the pair on tour and on holiday, from summer seasons in Blackpool to trying to make it in the USA, and will be screened this Christmas.

Those who appear in the footage – including Morecambe’s wife Joan and their children Gary, Gail and Steven – offer their views and memories, giving insights into Eric the family man, and Ernie’s role as a husband and godfather.

The much-loved duo performed more than 1,000 times in Blackpool during their career – with an eight-foot-tall bronzed statue commissioned to mark the 75th anniversary of their first appearance on stage together in 1941. That was unveiled last October at the Winter Gardens.

The programme, Eric and Erniie’s Home Movies, will air on BBC Two from 8pm on Friday, December 29.