Here is where youngsters can attend drama schools in Lancashire

Stage schools are extra curricular drama clubs, honing in on talents in music, drama and dancing.

Why: Stage schools create a fun and safe community where like-minded youngsters can express themselves creatively amongst friends.

How it works: There are several stage schools in Lancashire, focusing primarily on children and young adults. They require a fee and trained professionals will enhance pupils’ skills in the arts. The schools also offer support and opportunities to attend casting auditions for theatre productions, TV shows and films.

Benefits: Performing arts offers play, humour and fun, improving motivation and relieving anxiousness. It also offers students an emotional outlet, as they express a range of emotions onstage. Rehearsing and performing lines, songs and dance routines will improve memory, as well as verbal and non-verbal communication. Exposure to performing arts enables people to develop creativity and cultural awareness.

School for Stage

Give it a go at:

School for Stage: Four stage schools across Lancashire: Longridge Sport & Arts Centre; Garstang Community Academy; Lytham St Annes Technology & Performing Arts College Lancaster Royal Grammar School. Visit www.schoolforstage.co.uk or https://www.facebook.com/schoolforstage/.

Meladrama: Run by actress Melanie Ash: Preston Action Academy at Caritas Care, Ashton; St Margaret’s Church Hall; Sion Park Community Hub; Preston Musical Theatre Academy at Chesmere Guides Hut. Visit www.meladrama.co.uk/acting-classes.

Stagecoach Preston and Chorley: Based at Longton Primary School. The school is full booked. Also Albany Academy, Chorley, classes available aged 4 to 6 on Saturdays 2.45pm until 4.15pm. To go on a waiting list for other classes visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/preston. Read more:

PQA (Pauline Quirk Academy) Preston: Runs every Saturday morning at Penwortham Priory Academy, Penwortham. Visit For more information visit www.pqacademy.com/academy_locator/preston/

Scream Theatre School: Trains young performers aged two to 18 at Wareham Road, Blackpool. The school will be holding open days on Saturday January 12 and 19 and Wednesday January 16 and 23. Parents can call 01253 309060 to book a place. More information http://www.screamtheatreschools.com/.