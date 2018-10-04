Here come the girls to join in with discos and the discus!

School discos and sports days – they’re events etched on our minds when we think back to high school.

And now former pupils of Baines School in Poulton will have the chance to reminisce at a special reunion to mark 40 years since girls were admitted for the first time.

The event will be held at the school on Highcross Road from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday, October 13.

Alison Chapman, headteacher at Baines School, said: “I am thrilled we are able to celebrate the fortieth anniversary since Baines School became co-educational and when both girls and boys were admitted to the school.

“Former pupils who attended Baines School at that time are organising a special reunion event.

“It is promising to be a wonderful event with over 50 guests including staff and students from the first cohort in 1978.

“They will socialise and have tours of the school from our head girls and boys.”

The event will include the opportunity to meet and socialise with former pupils and staff who were at the school any time during the years 1978 to 1985.

There will be a photographic display, tours of the school, a meal and drinks and some light hearted games.

Images on display include races and prizes being handed out on sports days when pupils competed in their house groups as well as a Christmas disco from the 1978/79 academic year when it seems leg warmers were all the rage!

Baines School was founded by James Baines, a Poulton merchant and banker, in 1717.

Last year the school celebrated its 300th anniversary and held a day of celebration with current and former pupils.

A website – https://bainesschool300.org.uk/ – has also been set up which is the first step in plans to create a Baines School historical archive.

The school’s photo collection spans over 100 years and it is hoped the website will be a ‘living history’ to record the school’s activities from its foundation.

The materials show the development of the school from a modest one roomed building to the extensive site we see today.

If anyone is interested in attending the event, they can contact the school office at Baines School (01253) 883019 or email info@baines.lancs.co.uk who will give details of how to buy tickets.

Tickets cost £10 per person and must be bought in advance.