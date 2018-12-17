Have your say

Beauty columnist Katie Wright reveals where to get the best beauty treat-filled crackers this Christmas

Along with Advent calendars and baubles, beauty treat-filled Christmas crackers have boomed in the last few years, with brands now offering everything from multi-packs of minis to huge luxury versions.

Here are the best beauty crackers of 2018...

1. The Body Shop Hand Cream Crackers, £25 for six

What’s inside: each cracker comes with a mini hand cream in a fruity or floral scent like mango, pink grapefruit or rose.

2. Olay Regenerist 3 Point Day Cream Christmas Cracker, £5, Superdrug

What’s inside: A travel-size pot of the much-loved Regenerist 3 Point Firming Anti-Ageing Cream Moisturiser.

3. Gillette Fusion5 Razor Christmas Cracker Gift, £5.33 reduced from £7.99, Boots

What’s inside: A five-blade Fusion5 razor with a hard case plastic case for travelling.

4. Caudalie Vinosource Christmas Cracker, £10, Feel Unique

What’s inside: A trio of mini skincare essentials - micellar water, serum and moisturiser - worth £20.50.

5. Winky Lux Surprise Cracker, £13

What’s inside: You don’t know which of three full-size Winky Lux favourites this cracker contains - either Flower Balm, Glimmer Balm or Disco Gloss.

6. This Works The Big Bang Cracker, £13

What’s inside: A miniature bottle of the cult hit Deep Sleep Pillow Spray along with a chic galactic print sleep mask.

7. Too Faced Christmas Cracker, £14, Cult Beauty

What’s inside: A trial-size tube of the massively popular Better Than Sex mascara and a Melted Matte-tallic Lipstick in the chocolatey brown You Better Work shade.

8. Liberty London Beauty Cracker with Hourglass and Essie, £18

What’s inside: Essie Nail Polish in Fishnet

Stockings (a deep red), and Hourglass Extreme Sheen Lip Gloss in Canvas, a dusty pink - both full-size products.

9. YSL Beauty Holiday Cracker, £25

What’s inside: Mini versions of Top Secrets Natural Action Exfoliator, Rouge Pur Couture N°1 (a signature red), Volume Effet Faux Cils Mascara in classic black and Black Opium Eau de Parfum.

10. Jo Malone Christmas Cracker, £32

What’s inside: Miniature bottles of Red Roses Cologne and English Oak & Red Currant Body & Hand Wash and a little pot of Lime Basil & Mandarin Body Creme.