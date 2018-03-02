Helping people to change and kick start their lives

The community trust started the free Kick Start programme two years ago as recovery football for people aged 16 and above.

Over this period, the group has grown from eight participants in the first year to more than 30 members.

The idea for this group was to help those in need of a change in their lives, so we thought it would be more appropriate to change the name to Kick Start meaning kick starting lives for the better.

We started at Poolfoot Farm, however we have since moved to Fleetwood Rugby Club as most of the members come from town. This was made possible thanks to the funding from Lancashire Sport.

We work very closely with Inspire group from Fleetwood, we meet up every Tuesday at 2pm to play football to help those in need of a change in lifestyle.

Once a month we play in tournaments around Lancashire, we have recently attended tournaments in Preston, Everton and Blackburn.

We have also held our own successful tournament at Poolfoot Farm.

This programme is not just all about playing football, we also meet up and socialise and attend Fleetwood Town FC home matches.

We are now looking to expand the group by progressing into extra activities, for example a walking group and other fitness sessions.

This has helped so many people change their lives for the better.

One member said: “I love this session, it’s changed my life and have even found a job after years of being unemployed.”

And another added: “I am so happy to be a part of this group and proud of myself, with the help of Phil I have now been signed off from the mental health programme and looking forward to the future.”

Contact Philip.Bowker@fleetwoodtownfc.com.