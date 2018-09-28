Help is at hand for disabled passengers

Blackpool Transport has officially launched a new travel scheme to offer a helping hand to disabled passengers.

The ‘Safer Journey Card’, which can be downloaded from the Blackpool Transport website, aims to help disabled customers discreetly let bus drivers and tram conductors know if they require additional assistance throughout their journey.

People who have problems with hearing, seeing or speaking, people with memory problems, and people with invisible disabilities or learning difficulties can all make use of the free cards.

Blackpool Transport managing director Jane Cole said: “Blackpool is trailblazing a lot of really great stuff that the rest of the bus industry wants to know about.

“Our drivers are trained to give these people the help they require.

“We can now quite clearly say that every member of staff has been trained in disability awareness.”

People who want to make use of the Safe Journey scheme can download their own card for free at www.blackpooltransport.com/safer-journey-card.