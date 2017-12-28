Help get the New Year off to a chilly start

Have your say

Fundraisers looking to help some good causes will brave the freezing waters of the Irish Sea on New Year’s Day.

The New Year’s Day dip is a popular and fun charity event which always gets the year off to a bracing start.

Organised once again by Fleetwood Kite Club, the event will be raising money for the RNLI and the North West Air Ambulance.

But Fleetwood Rugby Club, Fleetwood Gym FC and the Miscarriage Support Group (Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde branch) will also be raising money.

Coaches and players of Fleetwood Gym FC hope to raise £500 for the club’s Under 12s team tour.

Participants should meet in front of the Kite Club, on the sea front close to the Marine Hall, at around 9.45am to 10am.