Help for parents – they can keep in their pockets

What started out as blog to help other parents has now developed into the launch of a new app for St Annes mum Carla Lett.

Carla set up the MyBump2Baby website last year – a baby, toddler and family directory with information on classes, groups, events and businesses for busy parents on the lookout for something in their local area. It includes an honest parenting blog and selected product reviews – designed to be the go-to online space for modern parenting.

After the site and its social media profile grew, Carla – MyBump2Baby’s managing director – decided to launch an easy-to-use app to offer more help to parents with just a few clicks of a mobile device.

She said: “We’ve created the TripAdvisor for the baby and toddler world. The company is only a year old, but we’ve already built a directory of over 5,000 handy listings for parents. The new MyBump2Baby app includes so many helpful features, including a one-click call service for listings, directions to our listed businesses and chance to e-mail directly, ensuring complete connectivity for our users.”

Carla first started writing blogs after her own start to motherhood was less than smooth. During her pregnancy with son George, now 18 months, she suffered from placenta previa – a low placenta. She experienced bleeds and had to be rushed in for an emergency C-section – when George was delivered he weighed just 4lb 12oz and was initially not breathing.

She kept a diary to record her thoughts about motherhood, which she found helped, so decided to put together a blog and directory for other parents.

• Visit www.mybump2baby.com/app