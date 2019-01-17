Help find new name for Fleetwood's ex-hospital

The new owners of Fleetwood Hospital are hoping the port’s residents will come up with a new name for the premises.

Fleetwood Trust wants to ditch the name as soon as possible and rename it with something that reflects the new purpose of the building.

Father Alf Hayes, one of the Trust members, said: “We need to dispel the myth that it is still a hospital and stop calling it Fleetwood Hospital.

“We thought we should throw it out to the people to come up with a good name, something that will reflect the values of what the new facility will be.”

The Trust purchased the building from previous owners Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as a community asset.

Much of the building on Pharos Street has been empty for several years after two rehabilitation wards were closed a decade ago.

But the Trust’s vision is to breathe new life into the building and to create a one-stop facility which would benefit the whole community.

Fleetwood Food Bank and the Mustard Seed Group will work together and be centred at the new premises. It is hoped that will be completed as soon as possible.

Other organisations such as Citizens Advice and counselling services could also benefit from using the centre,

“We are looking for a name that isn’t clinical or institutional,” said Fr Alf.

“An affectionate term which reflects our ethos is what we are looking for.”

In the meantime work is continuing at the centre. It’s shrouded in scaffolding and work has been done to fix a leaking roof.

The spacious interior needs work but it’s already kitted out with a kitchen including walk-in chillers and ovens.

One idea for the centre is to provide cooking tuition to promote healthy eating.

To suggest a name, email the trust at info@fleetwoodtrust.co.uk.