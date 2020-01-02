Helicopter joins major search for 'missing fisherman' in Blackpool

Have your say

A major search and rescue mission was launched for a 'missing fisherman' off the coast of Blackpool earlier.



Lifeboats from the RNLI's station and rescuers - and a helicopter - from the Coastguard service were called to South Shore at around 2.45pm.

A stock image of the Coastguard's helicopter (Picture: TONY BARTHOLOMEW)

The 999 call was prompted by a passer-by discovering abandoned fishing gear behind the Sandcastle water park, a Coastguard spokesman said.

The fisherman was seen earlier on but vanished, with officials left hoping he hasn't been washed into the chilly Irish Sea.

No identification was left with the gear, the spokesman added, so rescuers did not know who they were looking for.

The search was still underway at 4pm.

More to follow