Helen proud of county Deputy Lord Lieutenant role

A Lytham businesswoman has been appointed a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire.

Helen Broughton, group managing director of Danbro, an accountancy firm based at Jubilee House, East Beach, is one of five people across the county newly appointed to the role by Lord Lieutenant Lord Shuttleworth.

Helen and her fellow new deputies will join the existing team of deputies who help and support the Lord Lieutenant in his duties as The Queen’s representative in Lancashire.

“I am immensely proud, and humbled, to have been asked to represent my home county as a Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire,” said Helen.

“This is a role steeped in distinction and tradition, and it’s a tremendous honour for both myself and my family to have been appointed.

“I would like to publicly thank the Lord Lieutenant, The Lord Shuttleworth, and look forward to joining the team and assisting him in his forthcoming duties.

“While I’m incredibly proud of our success in business, supporting peoples’ families and helping those less fortunate is what I’m most passionate about.

“I have a strong belief in community, so it’s a real privilege to be able to serve the people of Lancashire in such a distinguished position. I’m absolutely delighted and can’t wait to get started.”

Helen and husband Damian. who founded Danbro in 1999, were awarded MBEs three years ago for their work with the self-employed, small businesses and the local community.

Danbro, which moved into the former Land Registry building at the east end of The Green in 2015, has rapidly grown to have a national presence and employs more than 200 people, working with more than 7,500 clients.

The other newly-commissioned Deputy Lieutenants are Helen Bingley OBE of Lancaster, Dr John Cater CBE of Parbold; Brigadier Peter Rafferty MBE of Stainton and Gulab Singh MBE of Preston.